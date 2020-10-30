1/1
Donald E. Lirette
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald E. Lirette

Greendale - Donald Lirette passed away on October 29, 2020 at age 89 in his home. Devoted husband of 58 years to Margaret (Volz) Lirette, loving father to Lori Lirette-Loadholtz (Brian Loadholtz) and caring grandfather to Logan Marie and Evan Loadholtz.

Born and raised in Marquette, MI, Don graduated from Bishop Baraga High School, attended Northern Michigan University and studied commercial art at the American Academy of Art, in Chicago.

Don was proud to have served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was awarded the Purple Heart.

Don worked in advertising for many years before making a career change to the US Postal Service as a Supervisor. After his retirement in 1996 he spent winters in Florida proudly caring for and enjoying time with his grandchildren.

Don will be remembered for sharing wisdom through his original proverbs, his knowledge of history, love of playing cards, participating on a dartball league, hunting, and pursuing new hobbies.

Private services and burial will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI.

Don admired the work of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude's (501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105) or a charity of your choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved