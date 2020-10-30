Donald E. Lirette
Greendale - Donald Lirette passed away on October 29, 2020 at age 89 in his home. Devoted husband of 58 years to Margaret (Volz) Lirette, loving father to Lori Lirette-Loadholtz (Brian Loadholtz) and caring grandfather to Logan Marie and Evan Loadholtz.
Born and raised in Marquette, MI, Don graduated from Bishop Baraga High School, attended Northern Michigan University and studied commercial art at the American Academy of Art, in Chicago.
Don was proud to have served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was awarded the Purple Heart.
Don worked in advertising for many years before making a career change to the US Postal Service as a Supervisor. After his retirement in 1996 he spent winters in Florida proudly caring for and enjoying time with his grandchildren.
Don will be remembered for sharing wisdom through his original proverbs, his knowledge of history, love of playing cards, participating on a dartball league, hunting, and pursuing new hobbies.
Private services and burial will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI.
Don admired the work of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude's (501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105) or a charity of your choice
.