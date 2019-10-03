|
Donald E. Mateicka Sr.
Franksville - Born to Eternal Life September 29, 2019 at the age of 78. Loving husband of Kathleen (Nee Meyer) Mateicka. Wonderful father of Don (Darsi) Mateicka and Denise (Randy) Conrad. Wonderful grandfather of Alexander, Allison, Joseph and D.J. Dear brother of Mary Jane (Terry) Zimmerman. Don has gone to heaven to join his parents Peter and Anna Mateicka, siblings Emil Mateicka, Betty Noonan, Carol Hibbard and his first wife Nadine Mateicka Further survived by other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS MISSION HILLS CHAPEL, on Saturday October 5, 2019 from 10 AM until time of services at 12 noon.
