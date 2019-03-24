|
Mitchell, Donald E. Died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the age of 81. Donald was a 1956 graduate of St. John's Cathedral High School. Beloved husband of the late Judy (nee Stelloh) Loving father of Randy (Janine), Kellie (Jerry) Becker and Corrie (Glenn Hagata) Mitchell. Loving grandfather of Emily and Alex. Survived by the Weber Family; Mark, Mary, Tristan and Devon. Dear son of the late Edward and Marie Mitchell. Brother of the late Delores (the late Pete) Cauley. Survived by the Cauley Family, the Smith Family and the Nerat Family. Son in Law of late Dorothy and William Stelloh. Brother in law of Janice and the late Sharon (Gary). Donald is preceded in death by his infant son Patrick. Further survived by many family members and friends. Memorial Visitation at THE FUNERAL HOME Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 4-7PM. Prayer Vigil at 7PM. Mass of Christian Burial at ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1720 E. Norwich Ave., on Monday, March 25, at 10AM. Inurnment at St. Josephs Cemetery in Oak Creek to follow. Donald was a proud member of Teamsters Local 344. Memorials, if desired may be made to: Cudahy Recreation Department, attention the Donald Mitchell Youth Basketball Memorial Fund 2915 E. Ramsey Ave., Cudahy WI 53110.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019