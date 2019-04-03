|
|
Mulock, Donald E. Of Cudahy, was born to eternal life on March 23 at the age of 82. Survived by his wife Carmella (DelBovo) of 60 years. Father to Donald (Lorraine), grandpa to Don Angelo, Gino and Gina. Further survived by his siblings Barbara (deceased, Anton) Brinza, Jack, Peter (Lenora), Arthur (Dianna), Clarence (Karen) and Lawrence (Lorina). Further survived by many other family and friends. Member of the American Legion Post #16, VFW Post #2895, 40 year member of Cudahy Lions and Cudahy War Memorial Veteran of the Year 2017. Retiree of the Wisconsin State Medical Society. Memorial Mass to take place on Apr. 8th at 11:30AM at NATIVITY OF THE LORD CHURCH 4611 S. Kirkwood Ave., Cudahy. Family will greet guests from 10AM until time of Mass. Burial to take place at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019