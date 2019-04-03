Services
Sunset Options Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
904 E. Rawson Ave.
Oak Creek, WI 53154
414-892-4126
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Mulock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Mulock

Notice Condolences Flowers

Mulock, Donald E. Of Cudahy, was born to eternal life on March 23 at the age of 82. Survived by his wife Carmella (DelBovo) of 60 years. Father to Donald (Lorraine), grandpa to Don Angelo, Gino and Gina. Further survived by his siblings Barbara (deceased, Anton) Brinza, Jack, Peter (Lenora), Arthur (Dianna), Clarence (Karen) and Lawrence (Lorina). Further survived by many other family and friends. Member of the American Legion Post #16, VFW Post #2895, 40 year member of Cudahy Lions and Cudahy War Memorial Veteran of the Year 2017. Retiree of the Wisconsin State Medical Society. Memorial Mass to take place on Apr. 8th at 11:30AM at NATIVITY OF THE LORD CHURCH 4611 S. Kirkwood Ave., Cudahy. Family will greet guests from 10AM until time of Mass. Burial to take place at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now