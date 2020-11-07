1/1
Donald E. Repka
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald E. Repka

Milwaukee - Born on March 3, 1940 and passed away on November 6, 2020. Age 80 years. Don will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 60 years, Hilde, his sons; Donald F. and Paul (Peggy), siblings; Nancy, Tom, and Richard, as well as his extended family and many close friends. Those who knew and loved Don will remember him for his friendliness, his gregarious nature, and his absolute generosity. He loved sending birthday and Christmas cards filled with photos of time spent with his family traveling, cheering on the Packers, celebrating holidays, and enjoying great meals together. Private services will be held with the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home South Suburban Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved