Donald E. Repka
Milwaukee - Born on March 3, 1940 and passed away on November 6, 2020. Age 80 years. Don will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 60 years, Hilde, his sons; Donald F. and Paul (Peggy), siblings; Nancy, Tom, and Richard, as well as his extended family and many close friends. Those who knew and loved Don will remember him for his friendliness, his gregarious nature, and his absolute generosity. He loved sending birthday and Christmas cards filled with photos of time spent with his family traveling, cheering on the Packers, celebrating holidays, and enjoying great meals together. Private services will be held with the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice
.