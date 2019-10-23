Services
Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home
150 W Oak Grove St
Juneau, WI 53039
(920) 386-2361
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home
150 W Oak Grove St
Juneau, WI 53039
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home
150 W Oak Grove St
Juneau, WI 53039
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Svitak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Svitak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald E. Svitak Notice
Donald E. Svitak of Juneau passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 81 years.

He is survived be his long time loving companion Kathy Staffeil. He was always there for and proud of his children: Denise Halverson, Donald (Mary) Svitak, Dara Chapman (Steve), Dawn Feldner, bonus children Kelly Staffeil (Brian) Amy Staffeil Farrelly (Joe).

He will be missed but he will live on in us. Also, loved by his twin sister Donna (Ken) Bland, Merritt Island FL and Ruth Metzger, Menomonee Falls. Fondly remembered and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors, bonus in laws Karen, Yohn's, Heckert's, Bergs, Burki's.

Preceded in death by his mother and father, Frank and Helen Svitak, Spouse Donna Mae Svitak, Son Baby Svitak, , Brothers Ted and Roger Svitak, Son in law Pat Feldner, grandson Shaun Bresnyan. also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitations is Sunday October, 27, 2019 at the Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home in Juneau from 2-4 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline