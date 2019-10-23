|
|
Donald E. Svitak of Juneau passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 81 years.
He is survived be his long time loving companion Kathy Staffeil. He was always there for and proud of his children: Denise Halverson, Donald (Mary) Svitak, Dara Chapman (Steve), Dawn Feldner, bonus children Kelly Staffeil (Brian) Amy Staffeil Farrelly (Joe).
He will be missed but he will live on in us. Also, loved by his twin sister Donna (Ken) Bland, Merritt Island FL and Ruth Metzger, Menomonee Falls. Fondly remembered and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors, bonus in laws Karen, Yohn's, Heckert's, Bergs, Burki's.
Preceded in death by his mother and father, Frank and Helen Svitak, Spouse Donna Mae Svitak, Son Baby Svitak, , Brothers Ted and Roger Svitak, Son in law Pat Feldner, grandson Shaun Bresnyan. also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitations is Sunday October, 27, 2019 at the Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home in Juneau from 2-4 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019