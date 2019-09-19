Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
12130 W Center St.
Wauwatosa, WI
Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
7301 W. Nash St.
Milwaukee, WI
Donald Edward Pieper Sr.

Donald Edward Pieper Sr. Notice
Donald Edward Pieper, Sr.

Milwaukee - Donald E. Pieper, Sr. was called home on September 7, 2019. He was 84. He was born in Beaver Dam WI, grew up and raised his family in Milwaukee, WI. Don proudly served our nation in the Air Force.

Dad will be embraced by wife Nancy, daughter's Penny and Tracey.

"Punniest" dad of Dawn (Karl) Riem, Wendy (Tom) Weldon, Don (Carolyn) Pieper.

Proudest Papa/Pop of Karl (Erin) Riem, Justin (Andi) Riem, Alec Pieper, Emily, Patrick, Kieran, Colin Weldon.

Joy filled Great-Papa of Claire, Ben, Anna, Penny, Ava, Gwen, and Will Riem.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 22nd at St. Joseph's Catholic Church 12130 W Center St. Wauwatosa, WI. Burial will be on Monday, September 23rd at 9:00 AM at Holy Cross Cemetery 7301 W. Nash St. Milwaukee, WI.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 19, 2019
