Viroqua - Donald Edward Skolaski, aged 86, died of Covid-19 on Monday November 16, 2020 at Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua, WI. Don was born in Madison, and grew up in Rhinelander, WI. He served six years in the Navy during the Korean War and returned to Wisconsin to obtain a Bachelor's degree at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, raise his family, and work at Chase Bank until his retirement. Don was a 60+ year member of St Mark's Lutheran Church in Cudahy WI and a member of the Cudahy Chapter of Kiwanis. Don fought many health battles over the last 30 years -- brain surgery for an aneurysm, strokes, and open heart surgery. Don, however, was tremendously resilient and able to beat them all until Covid-19 came along. Throughout his life Don was a true optimist, ever curious, and fully engaged with the world around him. He loved to paint, cook, garden, and read. For the past five years Don happily lived at Maplewood Terrace Assisted Living where he had great respect and affection for all those who cared for him. Don is survived by his high school sweetheart/beloved wife of 64 years Adele Gress Skolaski, his loving daughters Cori (David Heath) Skolaski of Viroqua and Renee Skolaski of New York City, and his cherished grandsons, William Heath, Rowan Heath and Nicholas Anderson. However, Don's death, like those of over 250,000 other Americans, should not have happened -- just wear a damn mask.









