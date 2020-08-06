1/1
Donald F. Acker
1936 - 2020
Donald F. Acker

Franklin - Don was born to this life at his home in Franklin, WI in February, 1936 and to eternal life on March 19, 2020 at the age of 84.

Don was the son of the late Lawrence Sr., and Myrtle (nee Searing) Acker.

Beloved husband and soul mate of Paulene (nee Burt). Cherished Dad of Elizabeth (Mike) Radler, Kathie Acker, David Acker and Sandra (David) Van Zeeland. Proud Grandpa of Robert Blaser, Cody Radler, Hannah Rose, Joseph (Lauren) Acker, Amber (Todd) Forster, Krystal Benn and Alex Malinowski.

Loving Great-Grandpa of Kayleigh Heineck, Jack and William Forster and Brayden Rose.Fond brother of Ruth (Acker) Perry.Further survived by nieces, nephews, many relatives and friends.Preceded in death by his brothers, Lawrence Jr., Gerald, Marvin and sister Mary Ann (Dennis) Karthausser.

Don worked at Rexnord for 31 years, retiring on April 1, 1991. He was a member of the Steel Workers Union Local 1157. He served his country in the U.S. Army in the 8th Infantry Division, Co. B stationed in Germany from March 12, 1956 to February 5, 1958. He married his wife Paulene on May 7, 1960. He enjoyed family, playing cards, hunting, fishing, camping, bowling, throwing horseshoes and keeping his collection of John Deere tractors running. He had many close friends, among them friends known as The Old Gang, The Class of 55 and The Guys at the Wednesday night outings for wings at their old hang out. He and his wife returned to live on his family homestead in 1999. He felt especially fortunate to move back to the farm where he was born and raised. He celebrated his last birthday in the same house he was born in 84 years ago.

It was Don's wish to donate his body to the CurePSP Organization (curepsp.org).

Memorial Gathering will take place at ST. MARTIN OF TOURS PARISH (7963 S. 116th St., Franklin) on Saturday, August 22 from 10:30-11:15 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30AM. Masks and social distancing are required.

The family would like to thank the staff at Elizabeth Residence and the staff at Badger Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to one of Don's favorite charities; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Milwaukee County Humane Society.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
