1/1
Donald F. Christiaansen
Donald F. Christiaansen

Passed away peacefully Thursday, November 12, 2020, age 92. Beloved husband of the late Neeva. Loving father of Gail (Jim Stoa), Mark (Sue) and Matt (Debbie) Christiaansen. Grandfather of Amanda, Alissa (Brian), Jenny (Dennis), Sarah, Kayla and Phillip. Great-grandfather of Hailey, Mackenzie, Alivia, Aubrey, Nora and Liam. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Due to Covid, private services were held. Burial Wisconsin Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will follow when Covid restrictions have lifted in the future.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Alzheimer's Association of Wisconsin or Three Pillars Senior Living Communities.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
