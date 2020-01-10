|
Donald F. Wiarek
Franklin - Found peace January 9, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Leann. Loving father of Donald R. (Kathy) Wiarek and Cheryl (Glenn) Schultz. Dear Bumpa of Madison and Sophie Wiarek. Further survived by other family and friends. Retiree of Teledyne Wisconsin Motors. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Friday 4:00 pm until time of services. Private Entombment St. Adalbert's Cemetery.
