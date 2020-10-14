Donald Frank MardakMuskego - Peacefully passed into Eternal Life at the age of 84, with his family by his side, on Wednesday, October 7th. He was born in Milwaukee on September 27th, 1936, the son of Frank and Ann (Schlamp) Mardak. Don is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Judy (Schuetz) Mardak, son Dale (Lisa) Mardak, daughter Kimberly (John) Strabley, brother Keith Mardak (Mary Vandenberg), grandchildren Randy (Nicole) Mardak, Samantha (Joe) Smith, Shane Strabley and Alexander Strabley, great-grandchildren Savannah and Ethan, Nieces and Nephews Greg (Jeaneen) Mardak, Bryan (Andrea) Mardak and Kristin (Mike) Kratoska and many cousins.Don was an entrepreneur his entire life and turned everything he was passionate about into a business. His love for music became his first serious venture. In 1955, he won 1st place in the Soloist Student Artist Division of Wisconsin's State Accordion Festival. This led him to opening the Accordion School of Champions, then on to being a partner in Learning Unlimited, a division of Hal Leonard Publishing and followed with opening the Don Mardak Piano & Organ Centers (a chain of retail piano and organ stores in the greater Milwaukee area). In addition, Don was a composer; Christmas is the Happiest Time of All is one of our family favorites.Very active in the bowling community, he bowled four perfect games of 300, had a 771 series in an All-Star Bowling League and he and his dad won the Wisconsin father and son state bowling championship. Naturally, this led to owning several bowling pro shops and a related apparel shop.Don never stopped enjoying music but the next chapter segued into the world of barter along with his wife Judy. Together they put their vision of creating a business vehicle that would lift and enhance the lives of others and in 1985, this determined team founded Continental Trade Exchange (IMS Barter), a multigenerational family business. Today, it is the largest trade network in America. Don served two terms as president of the National Association of Trade Exchanges (NATE), served on the Board of Directors for the International Reciprocal Trade Association (IRTA) and received the Barter Hall of Fame award from IRTA in 2009.He was a private and deeply spiritual man, which lead to yet another venture. While keeping busy with various businesses, he was also an advocate of The Infinite Way movement and an author with titles such as, An Adventure in Mysticism, Armageddon and the 4th Timeline & Spiritual Healing for Today, Tomorrow & Beyond. With more than 200 five-star reviews, Don was the winner of eight book-writing awards and was an Amazon Kindle #1 Best Seller in nine categories.Don was a patriot for our country and an entrepreneur who never compromised his principles, but above all else, he was a fantastic husband, father, grandfather and mentor. We could not be more proud of him and the life he led; he will be deeply missed. Per Don's request, there will be no service.