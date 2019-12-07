|
|
Donald G. Arndt, Sr.
South Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on December 6, 2019 at the age of 81. Lovingly survived by his wife Rochelle, his children Dawn (Russ) Stuczynski, Denise Gail and Darin (Angela), 11 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his son Donald Jr.
Memorial Gathering on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the MAX A SASS & SONS SOUTH SHORE CHAPEL from 10am to 11am followed by a Memorial Service at 11am.
Please wear your favorite Christmas attire.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019