Borkowicz, Donald G.
Born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Zamitalo). Dear father of Dion, David, and Dyan (Frank) Richter Stahl. Proud loving "Poppy" of Daniel Richter and step-grandson Mitchell Stahl.
Further survived by other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be held at the Holy Family Chapel at St. Adalbert's Cemetery, 3801 S. 6th St., Milwaukee, on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11 AM. Committal Service at 12 PM with Military Honors to follow.
Visit www.dignitymemorial.com for complete obituary and tribute video.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019