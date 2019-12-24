|
|
Donald G. Hennes
Menomonee Falls - December 23, 2019. Age 93 yrs. Beloved husband of the late Dolores. Loving father of Donna (David) Elsesser and Mary Hennes. Proud grandpa of April, Jonathan, Carrie Jorgensen, Crystal (Bruce) Hofmann; Brittany, Donnelle and Andrew Host. Dear great grandpa of Chase, Alexandria, Brooklyn, James and Amelia. Dear brother of Helen, Virginia and Marie. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Saturday, December 28th from 9 AM until time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM at St Anthony's Catholic Church, N74 W13604 Appleton Ave in Menomonee Falls, followed by Burial with Military Honors at the church cemetery.
Don was a lifetime member of the Horne-Mudlitz Post #6377. The Hennes family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the VA Hospital of Milwaukee for the care given to their dad.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019