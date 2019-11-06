|
Donald G. Jenkinson
Hartland, Wisc - Born to Eternal Life November 2, 2019 age 89 years. Devoted husband of the late Patricia (Nee Claffey). Adored father of Timothy (Katherine) and Kathleen (Jeff) Sickels. Loving grandpa of Tyler and Amber Sickels. Brother of Janeth Froetschel. Brother-in-law of Lynne Claffey. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Don was especially fond of "his girls" in the Order Group at Wisconsin Electric. He will also be missed by his devoted little buddy Buster.
Visitation Friday, November 8 at Harder Funeral Home from 4:00 PM until the time of funeral service at 6:00 PM. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park on Saturday at 10:00 (meet in the green parking area).
