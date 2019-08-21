Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
930 Main Street
Mukwonago, WI 53149
(262) 363-7126
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Leaf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald G. Leaf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald G. Leaf Notice
Leaf, Donald G. Passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019 at the age of 77. Loving father of the late Glen, Gale (Dan) Vande Voort, Penny (Clay) Grant and Bobby (Danielle). Proud grandpa of 7 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Dearest brother of Jerry (Selma) Leaf and Norman Leaf. Donald will be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Donald was preceded in death by his beloved wife Katherine in 2016. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church (145 6th St. Waterford) from 1:00 PM until the time of Service at 3:00 PM. Burial will be held on Friday at 9:00 AM at Hudson Cemetery in the Town of Lyons. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline