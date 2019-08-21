|
Leaf, Donald G. Passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019 at the age of 77. Loving father of the late Glen, Gale (Dan) Vande Voort, Penny (Clay) Grant and Bobby (Danielle). Proud grandpa of 7 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Dearest brother of Jerry (Selma) Leaf and Norman Leaf. Donald will be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Donald was preceded in death by his beloved wife Katherine in 2016. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church (145 6th St. Waterford) from 1:00 PM until the time of Service at 3:00 PM. Burial will be held on Friday at 9:00 AM at Hudson Cemetery in the Town of Lyons. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019