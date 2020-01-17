|
|
Donald H. Fritz
Jefferson - Donald H. Fritz, 72 of Jefferson, died on Friday, January 17, 2020 at his home.
Don was born on May 27, 1947 in Lancaster, WI, the son of Frederic and Lela (Pien) Fritz. He graduated from Custer High School in Milwaukee in 1965 and on April 20, 1968, he married Cathy Osuski. Don was employed as a cabinet maker for many years and retired from Kitchen Craft Builders in 2011. Don was an avid sports fan and coached his kids in years past. He was a talented bowler and had a knack for sports statistics. Don was a passionate fisherman and enjoyed many family vacations. He wore the title of "cranky old man" with pride and will be dearly missed.
Don is survived by: his wife Cathy Fritz of Jefferson; sons Larry (Gina) of Sullivan, Kenny (Sharrell) of Brown Deer, and Danny (Claudia) of Germantown; 7 grandchildren Anthony (Jessica), Jessica, Kenny Jr., Taylor, Alyssa, Joseph, Andrew; and 2 great-grandchildren Nathaniel and William. He is also survived by a number of other relatives.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Larry in his youth, and his favorite K9 companions "Booper" and "Sad Sack".
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020