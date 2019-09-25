Services
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Racine - Donald H. Mathson, 73, passed away at Ascension-All Saints on Saturday, September 21, 2019. His funeral service will be held in Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Rd. on, Monday, September 30th at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Beth Ann Stone officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and in the church of Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Don's wish was to go to First Tee Southeast Wisconsin, 11350 Theodore Trecker Way, West Allis, WI 53214 to foster golf for children. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 4600 County Line Rd. Mt. Pleasant, 262-552-9000, www.draeger-langendorf.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019
