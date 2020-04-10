|
Donald H. Strietzel
Huntsville, AL - December 27, 1931 - April 2, 2020
Donald H. Strietzel, 88, of Huntsville, Alabama passed away after a lengthy battle with kidney disease. He died at home with his loving family around him. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Bonnie (Sholley) formerly of Grand Rapids, MI. He also leaves behind his daughters, Catherine Strietzel (John Stettler) of Kalamazoo, MI and Linda Lee (Bobby); two grandsons, Conrad Lee and Robert Lee, of Huntsville; two "granddaughters", Lauren Wiseman and Catie Carriger; sister, Jeanette Schwandt of Milwaukee, WI; and his faithful dog of 12 years, Brett, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Mary (Snyder) of Huntsville, parents Oscar and Emma Strietzel, siblings, Marion, Lucille, Robert, Joseph, and James, all of Milwaukee.
Don was born in Milwaukee and graduated from Messmer High School in 1949. He graduated from Marquette University with a Civil Engineering degree in 1954.
He was a Missile Intelligence officer in the Army prior to entering Civil Service. He had a successful career in the Missile field, getting 2 patents and meeting Presidents Kennedy and Reagan.
A faithful lifelong catholic, Don was inurned at the Good Shepherd Columbarium in a private service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to A New Leash on Life (www.anewleash.org) or any animal rescue organization.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020