Donald H. Thompson, Jr.
Age 68, passed away peacefully November 26, 2019, surrounded by family after his courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of 40 years of Cheryl (nee Czerwinski). Loving and cherished father of Courtney Thompson and Rebecca Thompson-Dronjak (Dusko). Awesome bumpa of Shane, Madeline and Nina. Preceded in death by father, Donald, mother Lorraine "Pedie" Machak (nee LePine), brothers Paul and Garth and brother in law Dave Ruby. Survived by sister Beth Ruby, brother John (Julie), sister Karen (Jim) Lex, sister Maria Ledger, step brother John (Veronica) Lerjarzar and brother in law Jeff (Darlene) Czerwinski. Further survived by nieces, nephews, many relatives and friends.
Don was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran and recent retiree of Alverno College after 41 years of dedicated service.
Donations accepted online via GoFundMe/Don Thompson's memorial fund or directly to the family greatly appreciated.
A celebration of Don's life will be held in January. Please check the Funeral Home website (www.SuminskiFuneralHome.com) for day and time updates.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019