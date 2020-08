Donald "Don" HandFranklin - age 87, passed away on August 08, 2020. Don is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Joan; his children Joel (Debra) Kuenzli, Jill (Carlo) Di Giulio; his grandchildren Shelby and Lauren along with his children Rick and Robin Hand and many more family and friends.Don retired, after 33 years of service, from Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance Company. He will be dearly missed by many.Private family services were held.