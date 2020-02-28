Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Donald J. Atkielski

Born to eternal life on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the age of 92.

Beloved husband of the late Marlene Thompson Atkielski. Beloved son of the late John and Marie Atkielski. Donald is survived by his sister-in-law, Marianne Thompson, loving cousins and treasured friends. Special recognition to Margaret and Mike Baumann and Kay and Ron Zupko for all of their extra care and concern for Donald.

Donald and Marlene spent 41 happy years together. They enjoyed their home and neighbors, traveling throughout the US and Europe, and time spent with family and friends. Donald was an Army veteran and an employee of Continental Equipment Corp. His greatest service was with the St. Vincent de Paul Society for over 60 years. Don loved to celebrate with family and friends for a good meal, conversation and laughter. Don will be remembered for his sense of humor, storytelling and love of both piano playing and singing in the choir at St. Camillus.

A visitation will be held at St. Vincent Pallotti Church 201 N. 76 Street on Friday, March 6 from 10AM to 11:00AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM . In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Vincent Pallotti Parish or the St. Vincent de Paul Society would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
