|
|
Blakeslee, Donald J. of Port Washington passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 90 years. A Masonic Service will be held at 5:30PM on Monday July 8, 2019 at Eernisse Funeral Home (1600 W. Grand Ave., Port Washington, WI 53074). Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4:00PM until the time of service. Interment at Fairfield Cemetery in Baraboo, WI on Tuesday, June 9, 2019 at 11:00AM EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE PORT WASHINGTON, WI 262-284-2601 eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 3, 2019