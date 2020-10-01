1/1
Donald J. Brick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald J. Brick

Milwaukee - God called his steamfitter, woodworker, and cyclist home on September 16, 2020, at the age of 85 years, ending his more than 35-year participation in the United Performing Arts Fund—Ride for the Arts. Don started his apprenticeship in 1953 and ended his career in 2000 as the Training School and Apprentice Coordinator. He contributed his many talents to the Boy Scouts (Scout Leader and Wood Badge Instructor), Badger Trails (Past President), the American Red Cross (Trainer and Volunteer), and the Knights of Columbus (Fourth Degree and Master's Award).

Donald was preceded in death by Patricia Ann, his beloved wife of 58 years. Loving father of Sandra (Fred), Kathy Thomas, Jim (Katie), David (Carol), and Toni (Christine) Brick-Roth. He especially loved his eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brother Joseph Brick (Florence) and Yvonne (Donald) Jordan. Other survivors include nieces, nephews, additional relatives, and his friends at Wilson Park Senior Center, Steamfitters Local 601, St. Roman's Parrish, Elizabeth Residence, and classmates from Don Bosco High School. Special thanks to the wonderful caregivers at New Perspectives Senior Community. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations to the North Star Museum of Boy Scouting and Girl Scouting at https://www.nssm.org/make-a-donation.html, where Don donated a large portion of his scouting collection, or to the American Cancer Society. A private service is planned.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 1 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved