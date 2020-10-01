Donald J. Brick
Milwaukee - God called his steamfitter, woodworker, and cyclist home on September 16, 2020, at the age of 85 years, ending his more than 35-year participation in the United Performing Arts Fund—Ride for the Arts. Don started his apprenticeship in 1953 and ended his career in 2000 as the Training School and Apprentice Coordinator. He contributed his many talents to the Boy Scouts (Scout Leader and Wood Badge Instructor), Badger Trails (Past President), the American Red Cross (Trainer and Volunteer), and the Knights of Columbus (Fourth Degree and Master's Award).
Donald was preceded in death by Patricia Ann, his beloved wife of 58 years. Loving father of Sandra (Fred), Kathy Thomas, Jim (Katie), David (Carol), and Toni (Christine) Brick-Roth. He especially loved his eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brother Joseph Brick (Florence) and Yvonne (Donald) Jordan. Other survivors include nieces, nephews, additional relatives, and his friends at Wilson Park Senior Center, Steamfitters Local 601, St. Roman's Parrish, Elizabeth Residence, and classmates from Don Bosco High School. Special thanks to the wonderful caregivers at New Perspectives Senior Community. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations to the North Star Museum of Boy Scouting and Girl Scouting at https://www.nssm.org/make-a-donation.html
, where Don donated a large portion of his scouting collection, or to the American Cancer Society
. A private service is planned.