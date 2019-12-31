Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Clare Church
7616 Fritz St.
Wind Lake, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Clare Church
7616 Fritz St.
Wind Lake, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Charlier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. Charlier


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald J. Charlier Notice
Donald J. Charlier

Wind Lake - Born Nov. 16, 1933 to Camille and Irene (Belongia) Charlier, entered into Eternal Life on Dec. 28, 2019. Don was a man of impeccable character, integrity, and deep religious faith. He loved people and had a wonderful sense of humor with an endearing laugh and a calm, gentle manner. His attitude was to always go above and beyond. Don retired as President of J.P. Jansen Company. He served as a mentor to many and his reputation as an honest, ethical and skilled constructor is renowned in the Milwaukee construction community. He was generous in sharing his skill as a craftsman and graced many of his family and friends with his beautiful work. Perhaps his most significant work was the altar, ambo and priest's chair he made for St. Clare Church in Wind Lake. Don built a family cabin, a place that he loved, and it holds 50 years of fond memories for many friends and family. Don was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Msgr. Joseph Heim Council #15665, the West Allis Rotary and the West Allis Woodworkers. Don was preceded in death by his first wife Clarice (Walker) Charlier and was the beloved husband of Shary (Sura), beloved father of Michele (John) Matitz, Colette (Curt) Wyttenbach, Monique Charlier and Claudine (Brian) Butzine, grandfather of Andy (Sheri) Matitz, Claire (Jon) LeGault, Emily Matitz, and Christina (Gibo) Bravo, Abbey Butzine, Maddie Butzine, and Jimmy Butzine, brother of Harold (Catherine) Charlier, Carol (William) Heinen, Rosalie (Robert) Korman, and Camille (Janet) Charlier. He was preceded in death by 8 siblings and their spouses. Visitation Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Clare Church (7616 Fritz St., Wind Lake) 9-10:45 AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the House of Peace appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline