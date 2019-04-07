|
Hirt, Donald J. "Don/Donnie" Passed away March 29, 2019 at the age of 85 years surrounded by family. Caring husband of Lucy (nee Krosinski) for 54 years. Beloved, supportive and generous father of Dennis (Amy) and Jodi (Chad) Hare. Cherished Papa of Andrew, Sienna, Nathan and Lauren. Loved brother of 10 siblings. Further survived by many nieces, nephews and favored in-law traveling companions. Preceded in death by parents John Hirt and Margaret Landua and two brothers. His humor, spirit and life of service to country, church and community will be greatly missed. Special thanks to Azura Memory Care for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations to the () are appreciated. Memorial Visitation Tuesday, April 9 at ST. ROMAN CHURCH (1810 W. Bolivar Ave) from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM followed by the Celebration of Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Inurnment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019