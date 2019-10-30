Resources
Donald J. Jewell Notice
Passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Age 87. Loving husband of Pat (Nee Szabelski). Dear dad of Tom (Darlene), Cindy (Bob), Steve and the late Larry. Proud grandpa of 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Also loved by 6 sisters and 2 brothers, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial Gathering at ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH 9306 W. Beloit Rd. Tuesday, November 12, 10-11:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Burial to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Don was a retiree of Briggs and Stratton Corporation after 31 years of service.

Please see Church and Chapel Funeral Home website for complete information.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019
