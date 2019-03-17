|
Kastenholz, Donald "Don" J. Of Brookfield and 49-year resident of Elm Grove, died March 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at age 85. He was born Oct. 24, 1933 the son of Richard and Isabelle (nee Schmidt). He married Joan (nee Hagen) on July 9, 1955; she preceded him in death Sept. 12, 2015. Don started his successful financial industry career in 1955, retiring from Security Bank as Vice President. In 1994 he was named Outstanding Associate Member by the Metropolitan Builders Association where he served as associate advisory board chairman and board of director associate. Don enjoyed vacationing at the family's lake home on Pike Lake and wintering at his Naples, Florida home. Loving father of Mark (Jean), Mary Beth (Thomas) Walsh, David (Anne) and Greg. Cherished grandfather of Jason (Megan), Jennifer, Sheila Walsh, Noreen Walsh, Nicole, John "Jack" Walsh, Maura Walsh, Abby, Cara Walsh and Bobby and great-grandfather of Isabelle. Dear brother of Joan (Larry) Slamann. Further survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation Fri, March 22nd from 9AM until 11:15AM at ST. MARY'S VISITATION PARISH, 1260 Church St., Elm Grove, WI 53122. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30AM. Burial to follow at St. Mary's Parish Cemetery. Memorials are appreciated to the church or Marquette University High School online at https://www.muhs.edu/support-muhs/give-now or mailed to Development Office, Marquette University High School, 3401 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53208 (indicate Don Kastenholz Memorial in memo).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019