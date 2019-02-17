Services
BECKER RITTER FUNERAL HOME
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
262-782-5330
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
BECKER RITTER FUNERAL HOME
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
BECKER RITTER FUNERAL HOME
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
Meyer, Donald J. Passed peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the age of 91. Devoted and loving husband of Marion, dad of Dana (Kevin) Gilboy, brother of Eleanor McKeown, and uncle and godfather of Sue Bartlein. Don is also survived by many other family members and friends. Don was a proud Air Force veteran and retiree of Wisconsin Bell. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 22 from 10AM until the time of service at 11AM. Private committal at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials donations in Don's name may be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society or a . Please see the funeral home website for full obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019
