Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
W156 N8131 Pilgrim Rd.
Menomonee Falls, WI
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
W156 N8131 Pilgrim Rd.
Menomonee Falls, WI
Donald J. Moffett Notice
Moffett, Donald J. Of Germantown. Went "Home" full of joy and peace on June 25,2019 at the age of 92 years. Husband of his loving wife and best friend, Judy, for 33 years. Loving dad of a blended family of 7 children, grandfather of 11 and great grandfather of 7. Preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn, daughters, Mimi and Laura and grandson, Luke. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, July 8 at 6PM at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, W156 N8131 Pilgrim Rd. Menomonee Falls with Military Honors to follow. The family will greet friends from 4PM until time of the Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Holy Cross or the Salvation Army would make Don happy. Don was a proud World War II U.S. Navy Veteran.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019
jsonline