Menomonee Falls - Passed away May 28, 2020 at the age of 86. He is survived by his beloved wife Joyce (nee Bein) of 64 years, loving children Donald Oldenburg, Jr., Karen (Adrian "Henry") Van Schaick and Sheri (David) Gottfried and grandchildren Nathan, Sarah and Abigail. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his siblings Fredrick, Doris and Kenneth. Don retired from Dostel Lowey after 44 and a half years working as a machinist/inspector. He enjoyed camping, cards, hunting and fishing. Private services will be held.






