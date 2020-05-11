Donald J. PlaleFound Peace on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Age 63 years. Cherished son of Donald A. and the late Josephine Plale. Treasured brother of Jeff Plale. Dear uncle of Joey and Jack Plale. Further survived by other family members and friends.Graveside services Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1 PM at Forest Hill Memorial Park in Oak Creek. Please meet at the west cemetery entrance at 12:45 PM.Don was a 1975 graduate of South Milwaukee High School. He earned his Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Don will be fondly remembered as an intelligent, kind, witty, voracious reader and avid sports fan.