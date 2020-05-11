Donald J. Plale
Donald J. Plale

Found Peace on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Age 63 years. Cherished son of Donald A. and the late Josephine Plale. Treasured brother of Jeff Plale. Dear uncle of Joey and Jack Plale. Further survived by other family members and friends.

Graveside services Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1 PM at Forest Hill Memorial Park in Oak Creek. Please meet at the west cemetery entrance at 12:45 PM.

Don was a 1975 graduate of South Milwaukee High School. He earned his Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Don will be fondly remembered as an intelligent, kind, witty, voracious reader and avid sports fan.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Forest Hill Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
