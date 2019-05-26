Services
Donald John Kopczynski Notice
Kopczynski, Donald John Passed away one day before his 57th birthday on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Webb City , MO. Son of Ralph and the late Alice (nee Hoernke). Beloved husband of the late Linda. Loving dad of Molly (Shannon) Hendrickson, Tiffany Reid, Elijah Kopczynski and Brandy (Charles) Schrantz. Cherished grandpa of Blake, Alex, Zoe, Evan and Novalee. Kim Palmer, Donald's Long Time Best Friend and Mother of his Children. Dear brother of the late Bruce, Jeffrey (Laura), Cynthia Piontkowski (Larry Ostricki), Mark (Jane), Gary and Carol (James Makowski) Kopczynski. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at ST. JOHN PAUL II, 3344 South 16th Street from 9-10 AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Inurnment St. Adalbert's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the family appreciated. His laughter and smile will always be remembered. See www.heritagefuneral.com for complete Obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019
