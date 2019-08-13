|
McBride, Donald John Donald John McBride passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 6. Don was born on February 3, 1930 in Milwaukee, WI, to Ira and Agnes McBride. He was the last surviving sibling of Ira, Jr., Robert, George, Dorothy, Marge and Patrick. Don married Anne Jaster in 1948 and had three daughters - Susan, Bonnie and Donna. They lived for many years in S. Milw. while he worked at Pelton Steel; the couple also once owned Don & Annie's Doghouse. Following his divorce from Anne, he married Nancy in 1984 and they lived throughout the Midwest as he engaged in a variety of ventures in IA, KS and MO. Don and Nancy remained married until her death in 2010. Eventually, he returned to WI and spent his final years in So. Milw., where he reconnected with Anne. Don will be remembered fondly by his family as an eternal optimist, always looking for fun and mischief and never short of jokes and treasured brick-a-brack to give as gifts to his loved ones. He leaves behind many smiles and great stories to be told by his daughters, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 4 great, great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, including Pat (Darlene) Dwyer, Judy Kolz and Sandy (Buzz) Forsythe. A celebration of his life will be held on August 15, 2019 at Club 300 in Cudahy at 6pm, with a eulogy at 6:30pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 13, 2019