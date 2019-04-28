Resources
Schwister, Donald John Polk City, FL - Donald John Schwister, 80, died on April 19, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee, WI on February 23, 1939 to the late Edwin and Lorraine (Wittlin) Schwister. He lived in Pewaukee since early 1950. In 2009 he purchased property at the Bay Lake Motor Coach Resort and became a permanent resident of Florida in 2015. Don loved water skiing, Mastercraft boating, ice boating and snow mobiling. He was a longtime boat driver for the Pewaukee Lake Water Ski Club, and member of the Antique and Classic Boat Society. Mr. Schwister was the founder, owner and CEO of Metal Buildings of WI for 49 years and was associated with Allied Construction Employers and Eastern WI Erectors Association. As a private pilot he owned several aircraft including a P210 Cessna. Don loved Fords. He was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Skiba) of Auburndale, FL; son, Bob (Gina) Schwister and grandson, Charles of Hartland, WI; daughter, Ann Schwister (Juan) Santamarina, and grandson Andrew of Cincinnati, OH; daughter, Julie (Duster) Pevonka, granddaughters, Devin and Shelby of Arvada, CO; daughter, Jill (Paul) Keuler, grandsons, Reuben and Oliver of Shorewood, WI; step-daughter, Shelly (Chris) Mrstik, granddaughter, Madeline of Washington, DC; and sister, Mary (Richard) Bock of Hartland, WI. A Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 820 Marcum Rd. Lakeland, FL 33809. Interment was at Serenity Gardens, in Lakeland, Florida.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019
