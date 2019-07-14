Services
Donald "Don" Jonas

Jonas, Donald "Don" Age 87 years, of West Bend (formerly of Allenton) passed away July 9, 2019 at Kathy Hospice. Don was born on May 13, 1932 in Allenton to Raymond and Lorina Jonas (Menger). He was united in marriage to Kay M. Kuechler on August 14, 1954 at Salem Ev. Reformed Church in Wayne. Visitation Sat. July 20, 9:30 - 11:00 am at Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church (777 Indiana Ave. - West Bend). Memorial Service 11:00 am. See notice & guestbook at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019
