Donald Joseph Hanson
Wauwatosa - Donald Joseph Hanson passed away peacefully on November 10th, 2019 at Aurora VNA Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Katherine (nee Brown) Hanson, his sons, Greg Hanson and Shawn Hanson, and his daughters, Linda (John) Schlieper, Pamela Hanson, Jill Corbett, Diana (David) Koszykowski and Heather (Fresnel) Paul. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Schmitt.
Don is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, all of whom he adored, as well as many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15th from 5pm to 8pm and November 16th from 9am to 11am with the funeral service to follow at Good Shepherd's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1235 S. 100th Street, West Allis, Wi.
One of Don's greatest pleasures was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, watching them participate in their sports and extra curricular activities. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Good Shepherd's Lutheran Grade School or to Wisconsin Lutheran High School.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019