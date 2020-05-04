Or Copy this URL to Share

Fontana - Donald K. Ross, age 89, of Fontana, beloved husband of Mary Therese (McCormack); loving father of Katherine (Kevin) Simard and Kevin (Tara) Ross; loved grandfather of Katie, Kiley, Molly, and Danny; dear brother of Elizabeth(the late William) Lawler.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Donald was a 1953 graduate of the University of Notre Dame. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the St. Vincent de Paul Society - St. Benedict's Conference, 137 Dewey Ave., Fontana, WI 53125



