Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Donald Knuth
Donald Knuth

Milwaukee - September 22, 2019 age 92 years. Beloved husband of the late Delores (Nee Knoll). Dear father of Douglas (Tammy) Knuth, Lt. Colonel Daryl (Sandra) Knuth and Doreen (Jon) Ziesemer. Grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Thursday September 26 at Harder Funeral Home from 4:00 PM until the time of funeral service at 6:00 PM. Private Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank all the people at Luther Manor for their kindness and concern. Donald was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers memorials to Atonement Lutheran Church or Wisconsin Lutheran High School Tuition Assistance Fund would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019
