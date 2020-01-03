|
Donald Kollatz
Cudahy - Passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019 at the age of 90. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary. Dear father of Daniel (Linda), Debbie (Steve) Galentine and the late Kenneth (Debbie) Kollatz. Proud grandpa of Becky (Jesus), Cassie, Erica (Brian) and Nick. Dear great grandpa of Landon, Layla and Sebastian. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. A SPECIAL THANKS to the staff at Azura Memory Care in Oconomowoc for all their generous love and care in Dad's final years. A private family celebration of Donald's life was held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020