Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Donald L. Albrecht Notice
Albrecht, Donald L. Age 83. Went peacefully home to Heaven on August 7, 2019 to be with his loving wife of over 50 years, Patsy. Cherished father of Deborah Rouse and Edward (Laura) Albrecht. Proud grandpa of Teri (Tom) Linder, Kaci (Wade) Axelson and Aaron Rouse and Matthew and Emily Albrecht. Further survived by 4 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Monday August 12th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 5 to 7pm followed by a funeral service at 7pm. Private interment. Memorials made to the appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
