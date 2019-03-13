Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Cortez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald L. Cortez

Notice Condolences Flowers

Donald L. Cortez Notice
Cortez, Donald L. Donald was born on April 5, 1967 and passed away on March 3, 2019 at the age of 52. Donald is the loving son of David and Josephine Cortez. Beloved dad of Angela, Corey, Mia, and Cody. Dear brother of Jeffrey (Judi), David Jr., (Jackie), and Jason. Proud uncle of Gage, Gavin, Olivia, Liza, the late Sharon (John), Lisa and Garth. Cherished nephew of Ramona, Gary (Geri), Rosalin, Rhonda, and David Jr. Loving companion and best friend for many years of Lanette Huck. He was loved by the Meyers family who he grew up with, especially his aunt Gracie. Donald is further survived by other family and relatives. Visitation at the Funeral Home Friday, March 15, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM. Funeral Services at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow St. Adalbert Cemetery. He will be deeply missed. Rest in peace Donald.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now