Cortez, Donald L. Donald was born on April 5, 1967 and passed away on March 3, 2019 at the age of 52. Donald is the loving son of David and Josephine Cortez. Beloved dad of Angela, Corey, Mia, and Cody. Dear brother of Jeffrey (Judi), David Jr., (Jackie), and Jason. Proud uncle of Gage, Gavin, Olivia, Liza, the late Sharon (John), Lisa and Garth. Cherished nephew of Ramona, Gary (Geri), Rosalin, Rhonda, and David Jr. Loving companion and best friend for many years of Lanette Huck. He was loved by the Meyers family who he grew up with, especially his aunt Gracie. Donald is further survived by other family and relatives. Visitation at the Funeral Home Friday, March 15, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM. Funeral Services at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow St. Adalbert Cemetery. He will be deeply missed. Rest in peace Donald.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019