Donald L. GrebeWent home to the Lord on September 15, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Lois (nee Bluemling) for 63 years. Loving father of Coralee (Ray Bills), Donald "Casey" (Donna), Keith and H. Leslie (Harold Buck). Dear grandfather of Joshua (Laura), Mathew (Emily Houlter), Heath, Tiffany, Devin Buck and Coragyn Buck. Further survived by many great grandchildren, other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by his brother Dale (Sally).Visitation on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Funeral Home from 1 PM until the time of Funeral Service at 3 PM. Private family burial at Wauwatosa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Bethany Calvary United Methodist Church Elevator Fund appreciated.Don worked for Schmidt & Bartelt for 28 years and retired on December 31, 1999 as Secretary Treasurer of the company. He was a proud member of the Wauwatosa Lions Club for 38 years and a faithful member of Bethany Calvary United Methodist Church.