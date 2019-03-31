Services
Grootemaat, Donald L. November 29, 1935-March 23, 2019. Passed away as a result of a battle with leukemia at the age of 83 years. His family and loved ones were by his side at home when he drifted off to be with the Lord. He was a jack of all trades, Owner of Kardon, Inc. His family was his world, known by many as Papa. Donald is survived by his loving wife, Janis Grootemaat, his three beautiful daughters, Vicky Grootemaat, Jacky Garms and her husband David Garms, and Lori Grootemaat and her significant other Richard Burdick. He is also survived by his many grandchildren, Danielle Higginson her husband Mathew Higginson and their lovely children Mikael, Kryssi, Jacob, and Katie. Kyle Grams and his wife to be Elizabeth Klitgaard and her daughter Arowyn. Eric Garms (Papa Jr.) and his loving wife Stepahnie Garms. The funeral will be held at 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Service at 6:10 PM on Monday, April 1st at Fox River Christian Church, S46 W24130 Lawnsdale Rd., Waukesha.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019
