West Allis - Passed to Eternal Life Monday, September 30, 2019, age 75 years. Beloved husband of Pamela (nee Bigalke) for 47 years. Loving son of the late Lawrence and June Hansen. Dear brother of Jim (Ruth) Hansen, the late Jane Murphy and the late Kenneth Hansen. Brother-in-law of Jim Murphy and Peggy (Lawrence) Kallay. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Funeral Home - West Allis at 10 AM with a Military Service at 12 Noon. Member of the West Allis Senior Center. Donald loved to go fishing and hunting. He was an excellent cook. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Aurora Zilber Family Hospice appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019