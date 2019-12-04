|
Donald L. Memmel
Milwaukee - Found peace on Monday, December 2, 2019, age 82 years. Beloved husband for 61 years to Lorraine (nee Torner). Loving dad of Cheryl, Duane and Jeffrey Memmel. Cherished grandpa of Christopher (Tina) Memmel, Amanda (Carter) Shelton, Nicholas and Jacob Memmel. Dear great-grandpa of Max, Sophia and Zeke Memmel and Declan Shelton. Brother of Pat Skiera, Joseph (Marlex) Memmel, Mari Carini the late Neil (Maryanne) and the late James (Audrey) Memmel. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Donald was a retiree of American Motors Corporation/Chrysler Motors and all-around sports enthusiast.
Visitation on Monday, December 9, 2019, 10:30AM-12:00 PM at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 3100 W. Parnell Ave. Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019