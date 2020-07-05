Donald L. NellLong time St. Francis resident, Donald L. Nell, 83, died June 17, 2020. Donald Nell was born in South Milwaukee, WI on May 31, 1937 to Helen and Lawrence Nell.Don worked at Patrick Cudahy, now known as Smithfield Foods for over 50 years and served in the Marines during the Korean war. Don was proud of the life he built with grit, determination and hard work.Don was married to Nancy Anderson for 30 years until their divorce and has been a loving companion to Christine Klockow for the past 30 years. Don was an active member of Member of Nativity of the Lord in Cudahy, Local Food and Commercial Workers Union and Moose Lodge.Don is survived by his sisters, Marilyn Wilson, Joyce Jankowski, Gloria Pickett, Deborah Budge, his daughters, Robin LaCount and Heidi Borlick and his grandchildren Anthony Nell, Keith Borlick, Kegan Borlick, Annaliese LaCount and his partner Christine Klockow and her daughters Darby and Sandra. He was preceded in death by his brothers David Nell and Kenneth Nell.Don chose to be cremated and a visitation will be held on July 10th from 1-3 pm at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home (700 Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee, WI 53172)