Donald L. Rademacher
Milwaukee - Found peace on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the age of 89 years. Preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Arlene (née Parise) and his young son Donnie. Don will be dearly missed by children: Diane (Dr. James) Hove and Michael (Jennifer) Rademacher, grandchildren: Ben (fiancé Jennifer Valcourt), AJ (Elizabeth), Jake (Kelly) and Callie, great-grandsons, Silas and August, along with other relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by 3 brothers and 5 sisters.
Don retired from the WI Electric Company in 1988. Upon retirement, he enjoyed spending more time with his family, woodworking, fishing and taking casino trips with his wife Arlene.
Family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, February 6, from 2:00 PM to 3:45 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., (Hwy J & JJ,), Waukesha. Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 4:00 PM. Private inurnment Highland Memorial. If so desired, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020