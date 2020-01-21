|
|
Donald L. Schroeder
Brookfield - Born to eternal life January 18th, 2020, at 98 years old. The loving husband of Lucille (née Schoeneck) for 72 years, father to Douglas (Jaye), Gregory (Jamie) and Linda (Ralph) Mierow. Grandfather to the late Carl (Hillary), Daniel, Brian (Kayla), Evan, Elise, Leah and Jaime. Great grandfather to Sebastian and Eleanor. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Donald was born in Milwaukee to Elsie and Albert Schroeder on October 17, 1921. One of three children, with brother, Ward and sister, Eileen. He enlisted at the age of 21 and served in the U.S. Army Air Corps 866th division. Don was stationed in England during WWII, and was honorably discharged December 3rd, 1945 as a staff sergeant. After the war Don and Ward opened a successful automotive garage which evolved into Arrow Auto Parts, aka Schroeder Automotive Supply, Inc.
Don retired at age 60, and purchased a motor home. He and Lucille traveled the country and wisely decided to choose the warmth of Estero, Florida, for their retirement home. Donald and Lucille have been snowbirds for the last 30+ years, going back and forth between Three Lakes, WI and Estero until this past fall when they decided to remain in the area with their children. We praise God for Don's long life and we are comforted to know he is with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ!
Visitation Thursday, January 23rd at HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 11:00 AM until time of funeral service at 1:00 PM. Interment Valhalla Memorial Park.
We would be grateful for any gifts to the Evangelical Free Church in Three Lakes, Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020